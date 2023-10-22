Gophers Outlast Iowa, Huskies Secure Fifth Shutout of the Season

The University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams earned big wins, the St. Cloud State University women's hockey team kept rolling at the Ice Breaker, and the Granite City Lumberjacks completed the weekend sweep of Mason City on Saturday, while the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, Gopher men's hockey team, St. John's University football team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Minnesota Wild all found themselves in the loss column.

RECAPS:

- The Gopher football team came from behind to beat Iowa 12-10 on the road Saturday. The Hawkeyes got on the board first and scored the only touchdown of the day, but it was Minnesota who ultimately won the battle of the kickers. Dragan Kesich shined for the Gophers on an otherwise quiet day on offense. He made four of his five field goal attempts with the longest coming in at 44-yards. Athan Kaliakmanis completed 10 of 25 for 126 yards and was sacked three times in the win. The Gophers improve to 4-3 and will look to put a streak together when they host Michigan State on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 14/15 Bison returned to form with a suffocating takedown of Western Illinois 52-7 in Fargo Saturday afternoon. NDSU racked up 38 points in the first half alone while giving up none to the Leathernecks. After the Bison pushed their total out to 52 points, Western Illinois finally got on the board with a touchdown in the final seven minutes of regulation to avoid the shutout. TK Marshall led all scorers with 51 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Barika Kpeenu carried the ball nine times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Bison roll to 5-2 and will look to keep some momentum going late in the season when they host Murray State (2-5) on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks outlasted the Toros in a back-and-forth game to win 4-3 at home and secure the weekend sweep Saturday. No goals were scored in the first period of the game. Granite City got on the board first, but alternated goals with Mason City in the second, leaving the score tied 2-2 after two. In the third, it was the Toros who struck first and secured their first lead of the day 3-2. The Jacks rallied in the final minutes, slid in two, and locked up the win. Thomas Gerum and Easton Portner each netted two goals for Granite City in the win. The Lumberjacks improve to 7-4-0-1 and will host Willmar (2-9) in game one of a home-and-home series on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- The no. 13 SCSU women's hockey team secured another shutout win, beating Lindenwood 5-0 in their second contest of the 2023 Women's Ice Breaker in Connecticut Saturday. St. Cloud scored in all three periods enroute to the big win. Klara Hymlarova netted three goals for the Huskies, while CC Bowlby and Devyn Millwater each added one. Jojo Chobak made a perfect 34 saves and earned her first shutout of the season (the team's fifth). The Huskies move to 7-2 and will head to Mankato next week to take on the Mavericks. Puck drop for game one is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

- The no. 20/18 SCSU men's hockey team earned the series split with a 5-2 loss to Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday. Neither team scored in the first period, but St. Cloud netted their first goal of the day early in the second. The Nanooks responded with two of their own to take away the lead. The Huskies tied it up in the third, but Alaska charged ahead again with three late scores. Veeti Miettinen and Kyler Kupka each lit the lamp once for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 2-4 and will take a break next week. St. Cloud will try to turn their season around when they return to action to host Miami University November 3rd and 4th.

- The no. 1 Gopher men's hockey team suffered their first loss of the season 2-1 to UND in the weekend series finale Saturday. After a scoreless opening inning, the Fighting Hawks got on the board first early in the second. North Dakota extended their lead to 2-0 early in the third, but Jaxon Nelson netted the lone goal for Minnesota minutes later to close the gap and avoid the shutout. The Gophers were not able to complete their rally, and ultimately fell to UND. The Gophers drop to 3-1 and will be back at home next week. Minnesota will host Wisconsin in game one on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

- The no. 7 Johnnies fell to divisional opponent Gustavus 38-35 on the road Saturday. St. John's got on the board first and pushed out to a 14-0 lead before giving up a touchdown to the Gusties. The teams traded scores in the second quarter, leaving SJU trailing 24-21 at the half. Gustavus pushed out to a 10-point lead in the third, but the Johnnies rallied to close the gap to 31-28. St. John's reclaimed the lead 35-31 with just over five minutes left in the third, but the Gusties scored once more. Neither team could make anything happen in the final frame, and the home team came away with the win. Aaron Syverson completed 20 of 36 for 270 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The Johnnies drop to 5-2, 4-1 and slide down to third place in the Northwoods Division behind Gustavus and Carleton. SJU will look to rally when they host St. Scholastica in another important divisional matchup Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen got swept by Minot with a 1-0 shutout loss on the road Saturday. Max Weilandt made 34 saves and allowed one goal that came in the second period. The Norsemen fall to 5-4-1-3 and will take on the North Iowa Bulls (2-9) on the road in game one of a home-and-home series on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

- The Wild fell to Columbus 5-4 in OT on Saturday. The Blue Jackets scored the first goal of the game in the opening period. Minnesota rallied in the middle period, leaving the score tied 2-2 at the end of the second. Both teams scored twice in the third, sending it into overtime where Columbus locked up the win. Marcus Johansson, Dakota Mermis, Jonas Brodin, and Mats Zuccarello each scored once in regulation for Minnesota. The Wild drop to 2-2-1 and will visit Edmonton on Tuesday. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

