Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city.

On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.

City staff is working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules when it comes to drafting an ordinance.

The ordinance would then be brought back before the council for approval.

In central Minnesota, St. Joseph, and Cold Spring approved a one-year moratorium on THC sales. Sartell approved a moratorium through the end of this year.

St. Cloud is working on drafting an ordinance to be approved by the council at their September 12th meeting.