Do You Have Unclaimed Money In Minnesota?

Have you ever had anyone ask you if you have unclaimed money? Seriously, I am asking this because I had someone ask me that the other day and my immediate response was, "What in the world are you talking about? Is this a scam I am completely unaware of and need to know about?" To which they replied, "I'm serious there is a website where you can check to see if you have unclaimed money in Minnesota." Instantly I had visions of money signs dancing in my head.

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

That website for the curious (like me) is right HERE and it will take you to the 'State of Minnesota Department of Commerce: Unclaimed Property Division' website. This was something I did not know existed and immediately I wanted to know if I had any money that was still owed to me, because who wouldn't want that money if that were the case!

It's very easy, the moment you are on the page it shows you how much they have returned so far. As I write this it sits at $648,111,604.

PC: Megan Zee Photo by Megan Zee loading...

Jaw dropping number, I know. Anyway, I digress. You'll be able to then type in your last name or business name if you want to check that, then hit search. You can specify it more and add your first name, but I was curious if anyone in my family had unclaimed money.

Being that my last name is pretty uncommon, it was able to pull up records quite fast with a message that read

There were no records found for that search. If you feel this may be an error or would like to speak with a staff member, please call our office at 651-539-1545 (Select option 1).

In other words, no one in my family has unclaimed money. But to make sure I was doing it correctly I typed in a different last name and specified for the city Saint Cloud. Turns out there are few Anderson's in town that have unclaimed money, so if that is your last name, you might have unclaimed money.

People in Saint Cloud who also have the last name Smith or Connor should check things out as well. Oh, and I did write my name Megan into the last name box and it pulled up everyone in Saint Cloud with that first name as well who is owed money. Is your first name Megan, then go check it out to see if you have money coming your way, because there are a few!

Hope you get unclaimed money, because I'm sure it would feel like reaching into the pocket of your winter coat after being in the closet all summer, and pulling out twenty bucks you forgot was there, only probably better!

Photo by Vitaly Taranov on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Taranov on Unsplash loading...

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On