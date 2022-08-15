Man Drowns In Aitkin County Lake

AITKIN -- A man drowned after falling overboard on a boat.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday they were called to Elm Island Lake.

The initial report is that a group of friends had been fishing for about two hours. The victim was sitting on the edge of the boat. He suddenly fell into the water, was not wearing a life jacket, and did not resurface.

One of the victim's friends jumped into the water and tried to find him but was unsuccessful in the murky water.

The Crow Wing County Dive/Rescue Team helped with the search. Marine electronics were used to find the victim at about 8:00 p.m.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Nelson of Hopkins.