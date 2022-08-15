Lake Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Harvest Slot Relaxed

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is relaxing the harvest slot for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs this fall.

The DNR previously announced in March that a one-fish limit of between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches would resume on September 1st. But, lower than expected catch rates and a smaller summer harvest are allowing the DNR to make the slot one fish between 20-23 inches or one longer than 26 inches.

The DNR says a strong 2020 year class of perch gave walleye plenty of food, meaning they were less likely to bite on bait.

The winter walleye regulations which start December 1st will be announced in November.

