Pine County Sheriff Looking for Missing Boy
PINE CITY -- The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara.
He left his home in Grasston around 9:00 p.m. on Friday on a bike.
It is possible that he was trying to travel to the Twin Cities metro area.
There is no description of what he was wearing at the time he left and he does not have a cell phone.
Get our free mobile app
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara please call 911 or Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.