Pine County Sheriff Looking for Missing Boy

PINE CITY -- The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara.

He left his home in Grasston around 9:00 p.m. on Friday on a bike.

It is possible that he was trying to travel to the Twin Cities metro area.

There is no description of what he was wearing at the time he left and he does not have a cell phone.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara please call 911 or Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.