Vikings Top Giants To Remain Undefeated

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Giants 24-10 Monday night at US Bank Stadium. The Vikings are one of only three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, joining Philadelphia (3-0) and Denver (4-0).

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford started his third consecutive game and was 26/36 for 262 yards while completing passes to nine different wide receivers. Bradford has five touchdown passes this season and has not thrown an interception.

The Vikings also rushed for over 100 yards as a team for the first time this season. Minnesota running back Jerick McKinnon led the way with 85 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for the Vikings is a home game with Houston on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings can be heard all season long on AM 1240 WJON.