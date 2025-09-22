On Sunday's CBS broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings game against the Cincinnati Bengals, color commentator Tony Romo mentioned that Carson Wentz is the seventh quarterback to play for the Vikings under Kevin O'Connell (later, Max Brosmer would become the eighth when he came into the game for mop-up duty in the Vikings' 48-10 win).

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I tried to do the math in my head but only came up with six quarterbacks. Here are all eight QB's to play in a regular season game for the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell became coach in 2022.