Vikings Stop Steelers In Preseason Opener

The Vikings beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 14-3 Sunday night in Canton, Ohio in the NFL's preseason -opening game. The game is an annual part of the league's Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Teddy Bridgewater played one series for the Vikings and was 5-6 for 44 yards. He led a drive that stalled inside the red zone when coach Mike Zimmer decided to go for it on a fourth down.

Joe Banyard rushed for 22 yards on seven carries and a touchdown, and MyCole Pruitt pulled in four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 15th at TCF Bank Stadium and on AM 1240 WJON.