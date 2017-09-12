Vikings Shut Down Saints Monday Night

The Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 29-19 Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in their season-opener. The Vikings held New Orleans to just nine points until garbage time in the fourth quarter.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns, and rookie running back Dalvin Cook ran the ball 22 times for 127 yards. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns while Adam Thielen caught nine passes for 157 yards.

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carried the ball six times for just 18 yards in his first game in Minnesota as an opponent.