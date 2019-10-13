Vikings Score 5 Touchdowns, Stomp Eagles 38-20

The Minnesota Vikings came up with a big win against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday.

In their first offensive drive of the game, the Vikings marched down the field 75 yards with 13 plays ending in an Adam Thielen touchdown. After forcing the Eagles to punt, Minnesota scored again, this time a field goal from Dan Bailey, to take a 10-0 lead to end the first quarter.

Philadelphia got on the board early in the second quarter, hitting a field goal to close the gap to one score at 10-3. The Vikings answered by scoring back to back touchdowns from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs, pushing out to 24-3. The Eagles found the endzone for the first time, but the Minnesota defense held on to the 14 point lead going into the half 24-10.

The Eagles wasted no time scoring in the second half, they hit their second touchdown pass and knocked in a field goal to cut the lead to 24-20. Diggs caught his third TD of the game and gave the Vikings a little bit of breathing room before the final quarter.

Minnesota kept their foot on the gas in the fourth, adding a Dalvin Cook touchdown to increase the lead to 38-20. That score stood through the end of regulation.

Diggs had seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns and Thielen had 6 catches for 57 yards and one touchdown. Cousins completed 22 of 29 for 333 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and a sack. Cook had 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, and Alexander Mattison added 14 carries for 63 yards and a fumble.

Minnesota’s defense was equally as impressive. Everson Griffen grabbed an interception late in the first half. Danielle Hunter earned a full sack and Eric Kendricks and Mackensie Alexander each finished with a half-sack. Anthony Barr snagged a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. Alexander caught an interception in the final minutes of the game.

The Vikings improve to 4-2. They will travel to Detroit on Sunday to take on the Lions. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.