Vikings Could Make a Move at Quarterback

The Vikings lost 12-10 Monday night to the Chicago Bears to drop to 6-6 on the season. Josh Dobbs threw 4 interceptions in the loss and talk of replacing him with either Nick Mullens or Jaren Hall has picked up. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He suggests if a move is made to replace Dobbs, Jaren Hall would be the likely replacement, not Mullens.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Souhan believes head coach Kevin O'Connell seriously thought about replacing Dobbs during the game last night with Mullens but decided not to make the move. Dobbs helped the Vikings to wins over Atlanta and New Orleans before losing games against the Broncos and Bears.

Jaren Hall is a rookie who was drafted in the 5th round by the Vikings in April. He started the game against the Falcons November 5 before leaving in the first half of that game due to a concussion. He has since recovered and Souhan says the Vikings like Hall and would like to see what they have in him.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.