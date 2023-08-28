Electric Vikings Game With ‘SKOL! to the Vikings’ Contest Winner

Saturday was the final preseason game for the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium. It was the Vikings vs. the Cardinals. Fans are definitely ready for the season as it was a sea of purple at the stadium before the game.

I had the opportunity to take our "SKOL! to the Vikings" contest winner Kimberly. If you were one of the many that submitted code words on the App during the contest, thank you for playing! Kimberly was the lucky winner and brought her daughter.

As you may know, this year the Vikings are dedicating the season to much-beloved former Coach Bud Grant. He coached the Vikings for an incredible 18 seasons, from 1967-1985. Bud passed away at the age of 95 just this past March. They ran a great tribute to Bud on the big screens that I've also added at the bottom of this story.

For Week 1 of the regular season the team will wear throwback jerseys with a patch that simply has Bud's signature of his first name. For the rest of the season all players will wear a "Bud" decal on their helmets.

Beyond the game itself, there is always so much going on outside the game and on the big screens during the game! So if you're going to a game this season, get there early to enjoy everything outside the stadium. Then be sure you're in your seats before the game starts so that you don't miss the war drum and the SKOL chant.

And yes, the Vikings lost the final preseason game. But hey, it's preseason, it doesn't matter. Now come September 10th, it does matter. So SKOL Vikings!!

