The Vikings released veteran cornerback Bene Benwikere and receiver Jordan Taylor. Benwikere is a 27-year old veteran who spent 3 seasons with Carolina, 1 with Dallas and split last season with Oakland and Arizona. The 26-year old Taylor spend the last 2 seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Vikings will play their final preseason game Thursday at Buffalo at 6:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 5:00 p.m.