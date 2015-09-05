Vikings Release 22 Players in Final Roster Cuts

EDEN PRAIRIE -- The Minnesota Vikings have made their final roster cuts to get down to the league mandatory of 53 players.

Notable players released are Babatunde Aiyegbusi, the mammoth Polish offensive tackle signed this offseason, second-year offensive lineman David Yankey, and third-year lineback Michael Mauti.

Two 2015 draft picks, sixth rounders B.J. DuBose (DE) and Tyrus Thompson (OT), were among those released, along with former Gophers wideout, Isaac Fruechte.

Vikings' 53-man Roster Outlook:

QUARTERBACKS

Teddy Bridgewater - The unquestioned leader of this team and face of the franchise.

Shaun Hill - Steady 35-year-old backup and mentor to Teddy.

Taylor Heinicke - Showed surprising pocket awareness and accuracy; future backup.

RUNNING BACKS

Adrian Peterson - "Purple Jesus" returns, but will the 30-year-old be affected by year off?

Jerick McKinnon - Highly athletic 3rd down change-of-pace back with receiving skills.

Matt Asiata - Ideal short-yardage back; maybe the most violent runner on the roster.

Zach Line (FB) - Surprising he made the roster with unimpressive preseason.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Charles Johnson - Former 7th rounder is everything Vikes hoped Cordarrelle Patterson would be.

Mike Wallace - Offseason acquisition brings elite speed, will he thrive in this offense?

Jarius Wright - Diminutive slot receiver knows how to get open and seems to have chemistry with Teddy.

Cordarrelle Patterson - Lack of route-running know-how brings kick return ace dangerously close to being labeled "bust".

Adam Thielen - Minnesota-native has worked himself onto the roster with special teams and route-running abilities.

Stefon Diggs - Rookie wideout impressed all offseason with athleticism and receiving savvy.

TIGHT ENDS

Kyle Rudolph - Former Pro Bowler must prove he can stay healthy as team's main red zone target.

Rhett Ellison - The Vikings' Swiss Army Knife -- sees time at TE, FB, and special teams.

MyCole Pruitt - Rookie tight end brings more athleticism and receiving ability to the position.

Chase Ford - Held his own as main TE last season after Rudolph was lost to injury.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Matt Kalil (LT) - Much-maligned tackle had solid preseason after surgeries on both knees in January.

Brandon Fusco (LG) - Was Vikings' best offensive lineman last year before season-ending injury.

John Sullivan (C) - The glue that holds this line together has been dealing with back spasms.

Mike Harris (RG) - Struggled last season as replacement at RT; team believes he's better at guard.

T.J. Clemmings (RT) - 4th round pick has bright future after being thrust into starting role following injury to Phil Loadholt.

Joe Berger (C/G) - Versatile veteran provides invaluable depth at three interior positions.

Zac Kerin (G) - Undrafted lineman was apparently good enough to make the final roster.

Austin Shepherd (T/G) - 7th rounder's nastiness as blocker makes up for marginal talent.

Jeremiah Sirles (G/T) - Recently acquired swing lineman appeared in 1 game last season with San Diego.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Brian Robison (DE) - One of the veteran leaders on defense needs to come back from subpar season last year and pectoral tear in the offseason.

Sharrif Floyd (DT) - Former 1st rounder blossoming into disruptive force in Mike Zimmer's defense.

Linval Joseph (DT) - Mammoth 2014 free agent acquisition came on in second half of last season.

Everson Griffen (DE) - Earned his money as one of the best pass rushers in the league last year.

Tom Johnson (DT) - Had 6.5 sacks last season as valuable situational pass rusher.

Scott Crichton (DE) - A virtual no-show in his rookie season, has size and strength to play every position on defensive line.

Shamar Stephen (DT) - A surprisingly effective rookie in 2014 was out for much of preseason with injury.

Danielle Hunter (DE) - 3rd round rookie is physical freak; Vikes hope to mold him like they did with Everson Griffen.

Justin Trattou (DE) - Journeyman earned roster spot after standout preseason moments.

LINEBACKERS

Chad Greenway (OLB) - Longest-tenured Viking likely playing his last season in purple.

Eric Kendricks (MLB) - Rookie showed impressive playmaking ability in preseason; may not begin season as starter.

Anthony Barr (OLB) - 2014 stud rookie coming back from offseason knee surgery.

Gerald Hodges (OLB) - Versatility to also play MLB, has grown as a player in this defensive scheme.

Audie Cole (MLB) - A so-so athlete who always seems to be making a play when on the field.

Edmond Robinson (OLB) - Team likes this rangy 7th rounder's potential.

CORNERBACKS

Xavier Rhodes - 'X' has become budding star under the tutelage of Mike Zimmer.

Terence Newman - Long-time Zimmer favorite will turn 38 before season starts.

Trae Waynes - 1st rounder needs to prove he can play in this system before taking starting role.

Captain Munnerlyn - Disappointed as free agent signing last season; will look to earn his way back onto the field.

Marcus Sherels - Perennial 'Little Engine That Could' works too hard and makes too many plays on special teams to get cut.

SAFETIES

Harrison Smith - One of the best overall safeties in the league doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

Robert Blanton - Almost a starter by default, needs to cut down on mistakes to keep his job.

Andrew Sendejo - Solid special teamer holds his own when on the field.

Antone Exum - Made plays in preseason but needs to show more consistency to earn starting role.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Blair Walsh (K) - Needs to shake off rough preseason to warrant his new contract.

Jeff Locke (P) - Had solid preseason after being up-and-down in his first two seasons.

Kevin McDermott (LS) - Younger and cheaper longsnapper made well-liked veteran Cullen Loeffler expendable.