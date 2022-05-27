Vikings Player Sets Up GoFundMe Page for Texas Families

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd has set up a GoFundMe page for families affected by the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Boyd grew up about 400 miles from Uvalde, and played college football at the University of Texas in Austin.

According to Kris Boyd's GoFundMePage:

All money will be sent directly to the families that were part of the tragedy in Robb elementary.