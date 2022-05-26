In Midst of Shortage, St. Cloud YMCA Offers Lifeguard Courses

ST. CLOUD -- The struggle to find enough lifeguards is causing several city's to delay opening their community pools this summer.

The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA is hoping to help eliminate that shortage thanks to their lifeguard certification course.

YMCA Aquatics Director Katlin Pohland says their course covers a wide range of training.

You learn how to do a variety of save techniques, and with the certification you also get CPR, AED and first aid certified as well.

Pohland says the program was put on hold during COVID but has slowly returned. She says, while challenging, the course provides a valuable skill set that can be used anywhere.

It's not an easy certification, it takes time and commitment. But it's a two year certification and it looks great on any resume as every community needs lifeguards. It's a life long certification if you put the commitment into it.

Pohland says the training is done over three days and you must be at least 15-years-old in order to take the course.

The YMCA's next lifeguard certification course will take place June 10th-12th. Pohland says they can take a maximum of 12 people per course.