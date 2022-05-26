St. Cloud Man Involved in Standoff With Police Charged

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud man involved in a five hour stand-off with police earlier this week has been formally charged.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shawn Jacobs has been charged with nine counts of first degree assault, two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun and one count of committing a crime while wearing a bullet proof vest.

According to the criminal complaint authorities were serving a knock and announced warrant regarding a drug investigation at an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street South. Jacobs told police he had a gun and would shoot investigators.

Records show as officers were evacuating neighbors out of the building, Jacobs fired a shot from inside his apartment. The bullet went through the wall into the hallway where officers were standing.

Court records show negotiators talked with Jacobs for almost five hours. During that time he admitted to shooting at police and wearing body armor. Jacobs eventually surrenders and was taken into custody.

During a search of the apartment, authorities says they found a .45 caliber handgun and a bullet proof vest in the bathroom. They also found a large amount of methamphetamine Jacobs attempted to flush.

Records show an assault rifle, ammunition, multiple drugs and items used in the sale of drugs were also found inside.

Jacobs next court appearance is June 20th.