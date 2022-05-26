Water Levels Still High in Some Portions of the State

The water levels on our lakes, rivers and streams in Central Minnesota have gradually receded over the past couple of weeks but some areas of the state continue to struggle with high water levels. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says in the boundary waters area and Voyagers National Park water levels are still at record highs with some campsites and public access ramps under water. Schmitt says lake levels are extremely high with record water levels on Lake Kabetogama, Namakan Lake and Rainy Lake. He says some resorts in that area haven't even had the opportunity to open yet. Schmitt says have even pulled some kids out of school to help sand bag with the help of the National Guard.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt suggests for everyone traveling for Memorial weekend to call ahead to your lake of destination to find out their water level situation because some campsites and water accesses are underwater at various locations in the state.

Schmitt says he's noticed less people on area lakes for the opener and since. He says he believes it is largely weather related and related to high water. Schmitt says with nicer weather expected this weekend that will be a real good measuring stick as to what people will do this summer with fishing activity. He says minnows are still best for catching walleyes this weekend and look for them in channels and shallow water. Schmitt says water temperatures haven't changed much this week due to colder than normal temperatures.

The bass fishing catch and keep opener is this Saturday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt says people were allowed to catch bass but had to release them for the last couple of weeks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.