St. Cloud Man Charged With Assault After Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with felony assault after trying to stab another man with a knife.

Twenty-six-year-old Haned Abdufetah Mohamed is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a knife complaint Tuesday afternoon near the hockey center on the St. Cloud State University campus. Officers arrived to find Mohamed holding a hatchet type knife up at another man.

The victim told police he was out walking when Mohamed approached him, got out of his vehicle and started to chase him with the hatchet.

Records show Mohamed also swung the hatchet at the victim but did not make contact. The victim ran several blocks to try and get away from Mohamed, but ended up back near the hockey center.

Records show Mohamed admitted to grabbing the knife and chasing the victim due to a prior confrontation.

His next court appearance is June 8th.