The Vikings reportedly have agreed to a 4-year $36 Million contract extension with tight end Kyle Rudolph. The 29-year old has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 touchdowns in 8 NFL seasons. He was selected the 2nd round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Rudolph has some competition at tight end this season with the addition of 2nd round pick Irv Smith Jr.