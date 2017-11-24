Vikings Edge Lions; Inch Closer to NFC North Title

The Vikings improved to 9-2 after a 30-23 win in Detroit on Thanksgiving. Case Keenum threw for 282 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another score. Kyle Rudolph caught both Viking touchdowns and Adam Thielen led the Vikings with 8 catches for 89 yards. Latavious Murray ran for 84 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota.

The Vikings now lead the NFC North by 3 games over Detroit with 5 games to play. Minnesota will play at Atlanta Sunday December 3 at noon, pregame on WJON at 11:00.