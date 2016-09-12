Vikings Defense Rallies In Second Half

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Tennessee Titans 25-16 Sunday afternoon in Nashville to open the 2016 season. The Vikings trailed 10-0 at the half.

Eric Kendricks (interception) and Danielle Hunter (fumble recovery) each scored defensive touchdowns in the second half for Minnesota. It was the first time the Vikings have scored two defensive touchdowns in a game since 2007.

Shaun Hill got the start for Minnesota and was 19/31 for 236 yards with no touchdowns, but more importantly Hill did not throw an interception. Stefon Diggs pulled in seven of those passes for 104 yards.

The Vikings will host the Packers at US Bank Stadium Sunday night at 7:30. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.