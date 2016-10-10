Vikings Are The NFL’s Last Unbeaten Team

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Houston Texans 31-13 Sunday afternoon at US Bank Stadium. The Vikings are the final undefeated team in the NFL with a 5-0 record.

Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford had another strong game, completing 22 of 30 passes for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One of the touchdown passes went to wide receiver Adam Thielen, who finished with seven catches for 127 yards.

The Vikings are off this coming Sunday for the bye week, then will play at Philadelphia on Sunday, October 23rd. The Vikings can be heard all season long on AM 1240 WJON.