UW-Madison Is On The Horizon For Tech Softball Star [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - Recent University of Wisconsin commit and Tech star games is enjoying her last few high school games before making the transition to Division 1 softball.

Earlier this year Reagan Lyle signed a letter of intent to play softball for the UW Badgers. The Tech center-fielder put a lot of work into getting to this point. Lyle says she event switched positions from catcher to center field and switched from batting right handed to becoming a slap-hitting lefty.

"We already have a catcher and too many right-handed hitters. I was a cather and a right-handed hitter. The only way your making the team is if you become a slapper and a outfielder, and eight months later that's what I was doing. "

Most wouldn't think about changing what side of the plate they hit from, but Lyle flourished under the change. Slap-hitting from the left side and playing center field allowed Lyle to do what she does best, run.

Even though softball has become such a large part of her life, Lyle says she still gets excited about playing the game. .

"I look forward to it everyday. It's what I get up and out of bed for. It (softball) has given me so many opportunities and I know it will give me more opportunities as the the years come."

Lyle and her parents say that softball has already taken them to 18 different states. That number will definitely grow with the humble yet charismatic Tech senior playing softball in the Big Ten Conference next year.