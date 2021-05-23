Wild Shut Out by Vegas, Twins Fall in 10th – Sunday Sports Blast

Golden Knights shut out the Minnesota Wild to take control of the playoff series 3-1, the Twins fell in extra innings to Cleveland, and high school baseball and softball teams braved the heat to play on Saturday.

- The Wild fell to Vegas 4-0 in game four of the playoff first-round best-of-seven series. Nicolas Roy led all scorers with two goals for Vegas. The Golden Knights now control the series 3-1. The teams will face off in game five on Monday at 9:30 p.m. You can tune in to AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports to hear the game.

- The Twins dropped a close one to the Indians 5-3 in the tenth inning. Minnesota is now 0-8 in extra innings this season. Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, and Rob Refsnyder each earned a run for the Twins. Minnesota falls to 16-29 while Cleveland improves to 24-19. The now split series will be decided in game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- Here's a look at your central Minnesota prep sports scores:

Baseball:

Rocori 5, Tech 3

Rocori 15, Tech 6

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Becker 2

Softball:

Kimball 15, Royalton 6