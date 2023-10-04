Ice Castles Are Back In Minnesota This Winter, But In A New Location!

I know we just entered into October, but that doesn't mean we can't start planning activities for the family to enjoy this winter. A popular winter attraction announced that it was coming back to Minnesota this winter, except it will be in a new city, which is closer to St. Cloud. The Ice Castles are coming to Maple Grove this winter!

According to KMSP-TV the Ice Castles will be in Maple Grove this year.

Experience Maple Grove posted the announcement on social media.

Maple Grove will transform into a true winter destination in the coming months as we welcome Ice Castles to City of Maple Grove, MN - Local Government! This winter wonderland includes ice slides, caverns & archways, crawl tunnels, ice sculptures, tubing hill, an ice bar and more! Crews are already on site, at the corner of Main Street and Weaver Lake Road, and the fun part - freezing a castle! - will begin once Mother Nature allows. Check out our website for updates and ticket information as it becomes available.

The Ice Castles will be built at the corner of Main Street and Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove according to the announcement this morning. The announcement went on to state that crews are already on site, building the framework for the castles to freeze to, and create the winter spectacle.

Previously the Ice Castles were in New Brighton at Long Lake Regional Park.

That is the extent of what is known about the event, as more details are expected to be announced as more information becomes available. It wouldn't be a bad idea to follow the Experience Maple Grove page, and the Ice Castles page to stay up to date on the latest information regarding the winter family fun event.

