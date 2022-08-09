U.S. Gas Prices Fall Below $4 for First Time Since March
UNDATED -- The U.S. national average price of gas has fallen under the $4 mark to $3.99 a gallon.
This is the first time since March that the national average has dropped below the $4 mark.
Gas prices have declined by over $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 on June 14th.
Gas prices in Minnesota fell to an average of $3.97 per gallon as of Monday morning.
