Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?

A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner.

Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:

***Please share… found Thursday Aug 4th VIP campground. Believe it to contain ashes of a loved one. Would love to find its owner.

The pendant is circular and made of silver metal. One side includes details of a tree.

Over 1,000 people have shared the Facebook post in hopes of finding the pendant's rightful owner.

There is a Lost and Found at the WeFest grounds that is open during the festival, but the last time to access it in person was August 7th at noon. Here's to hoping the power of the internet can reunite this pendant and it's owner. WeFest is such a big place it's no surprise this piece got lost, now it just needs to be found by the right person.

