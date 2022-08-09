Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend

Have you seen Top Gun Maverick? It's amazing. If you have seen it, you know how great the movie is. If you haven't seen it yet, this might be the weekend to head to Parkwood theatre in Waite Park and experience the movie during the "Top Gun Fan Appreciation" weekend. This is kicking off this Friday, August 12th.

Slight exaggeration on this statement, but Top Gun Maverick has saved the "in-theatre" movie industry. It may not have been done single handedly, but it certainly did help out the "let's go to the movies" industry. For two years people were just staying at home, streaming movies and now, people are heading back to the theatre again. And let's face it, some movies are just better with the surround sound and a giant screen with over priced snacks and bevies.

This Friday the Top Gun Fan Appreciation weekend kicks off. What can you expect? First, the movie will be shown on the Super Screen, with the Dolby Atmos. Apparently this is the best theatre to see this movie. When I saw it, that was the theatre that we were in, so I don't know what it was like in the other theatres, but apparently the experience is better on the Super Screen. Also, from the Parkwood website:

There are some specific times as well. So, if you want to have this experience this weekend, it might be a good idea to grab your tickets ahead of time.

Show times:

1:15 PM 1:45 PM 4:45 PM 7:05 PM 7:45 PM

Keep in mind, the "experience" lasts for 2 hours and 14 minutes.

