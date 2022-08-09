Has Pumpkin Spice Gone Too Far? Introducing Cup Noodle Pumpkin Spice

The kids will be hopping aboard busses in the next few weeks, and often with the return of school we see the return of something else, all things flavored pumpkin spice. I totally get the whole PSL, pumpkin spiced latte, thing. And I can see why other industries have cashed in on the craze of pumpkin spice, but I feel there are certain things that should NEVER be flavored with nutmeg and pumpkin. One of those things is hot noodles. Cup Noodles disagrees with me, and they are rolling out pumpkin spice-flavored noodles this October.

The announcement, which I saw on the internet, where everything is true, right? It had me initially skeptical, but after a quick search I found the product, FOR REAL, on the company's product page, and they too state that this is a REAL thing coming to select Walmart stores this October.

What's more cringe-worthy than pumpkin-spiced flavored HOT noodles? How about taking the suggestion from Nissin, the maker of Cup Noodles, and adding a dollop of whipped cream to your noodles? *Gag*

"For the full pumpkin spice experience, top it with whipped cream for the quickest, tastiest and most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed!" - Nissin's website

We asked 98-1 Nation online what other food items should NOT be pumpkin spiced and we got a variety of answers.

Ian wrote "Beer, don't get me wrong I like beer and an occasional flavored beer, but pumpkin spice I tried and "

Ed wrote "Spam"

Amy added that "Nothing should be flavored in pumpkin spice"

Where do you stand on pumpkin spice flavoring? Let us know through the app, or leave us a comment on Facebook!