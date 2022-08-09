Cold Spring Considering Moratorium on THC Sales

COLD SPRING -- Another Stearns County community is considering a moratorium regarding THC sold within the city.

During Wednesday's special city council meeting, the Cold Spring council will consider approving a one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts as it relates to the new law.

On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.

In central Minnesota, St. Joseph and Sartell approved a moratorium on THC sales. St. Cloud is working on drafting an ordinance to be approved by the council, and Waite Park officials tabled their discussion.