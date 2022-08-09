Spanier Bus Offering Test Drives For Interested Bus Drivers

ST. CLOUD -- You'll see an increase in school buses hitting the roads as the new school year quickly approaches.

Drivers are out practicing their routes, however bus companies are still dealing with driver shortages.

Tami Spanier is the owner of Spanier Bus Service. She says they will let anyone interested in becoming a driver test drive one of their buses.

You need to be interested in being a school bus driver to test drive. We will have you fill out an application, make sure you have a license and then we get you behind the wheel and drive around the parking lot.

Spanier says they offer test drives every Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their headquarters.

She says it typically takes about a month for someone to become a certified bus driver.

There are four written tests you need to take, in addition to classroom training. Once ready we will send you down to the Department of Public Safety licensing center to take your tests either all at once of one a day.

If you can't make it Fridays, Spanier says they will work with your schedule to find a time that works.