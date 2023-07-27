Two St. Cloud Area Teams to Play in Legion State Tournament

Foley Baseball (photo courtesy of Mike Beier)

The American Legion Baseball State tournament takes place Thursday - Sunday in Rochester.  Both Foley and Sartell will play in the event beginning with pool play today.

Pool play schedule:
Foley vs. Tri-City Red, 3:30 p.m.  Thursday
Foley vs. Mankato American, 6:00 p.m.  Thursday
Foley vs. Northfield, 10:30 a.m. Friday
Sartell vs. Wayzata, 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Sartell vs. Duluth, 6:00 p.m. Thursday
Sartell vs. Hastings, 1:00 p.m. Friday

Bracket play starts Saturday and the tournament concludes Sunday.

 

