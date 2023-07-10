Two People Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when the car they were riding in went off the road and rolled.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on July 2nd on Highway 169 near Zimmerman.
Twenty-six-year-old Kamesha Davenport of Minneapolis was driving north on the highway went into the center median and rolled.
Her passenger was 26-year-old Royal Arrington of Princeton.
Both were taken to the Princeton ER with non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
