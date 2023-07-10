Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 a gallon.

The national average diesel price has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.

READ RELATED ARTICLES