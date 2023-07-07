State Releases No-Knock Warrant Data

State Releases No-Knock Warrant Data

The Stearns/Benton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team conducts room clearing training with a K9 search. Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has released its annual report of no-knock warrants in the state.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Legislature requires all police organizations to report the number of no-knock warrants they request every year to the DPS.

In St. Cloud, 17 no-knock warrants were issued last year - 10 by the St. Cloud Police Department, six from the Pine County Sheriff, and one from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff. The report claims the St. Cloud Police Department requested 11 no-knock warrants in total - seven for drug violations, two for aggravated assault, and one each for robbery and weapons violations.

Statewide, there were 185 no-knock warrants requested, with 158 executed in 2022.

Photo: Department of Public Safety
loading...

To read the complete report, find it here. 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

 

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports