UPDATE: Police Find Parents of Boy Found Alone in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have located the parents of a boy found alone Saturday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department found the boy alone on the Veterans Bridge around 10:00 a.m. and asked for the public's help locating his parents.

Police say the boy's parents were located Saturday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.