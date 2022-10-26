Two Big Road Projects Wrapping up in Sartell

It's been a heavy road construction season in Sartell with road construction projects on County Road 1/River Road and on 19th Avenue. Fitzthum says the deadline to reopen the River Road is on November 15th. He indicates asphalt is being laid this week. As for 19th Avenue the first phase of the project is wrapping up this week, which is the south portion. Fitzthum explains that the 2nd phase of the project (north side) will start in the spring and finish up next summer.

Fitzthum acknowledges increased traffic in Sartell on Pinecone Road due to the two road construction projects. He says the traffic lights at Pinecone and 7th Street and 15th Street South and Pinecone are temporary to help move traffic. He says these bottlenecks will go away with the opening of County Road 1/River Road and 19th Avenue.

The city of Sartell would like to keep Pine Ridge Golf Course a golf course. Fitzthum says the city bought the golf course about 15 to 20 years ago and converted half of the 18th holes to Pine Cone Central park while keeping the remaining portion of the golf course as a 9-hole golf course. Operation of the golf course has been leased out since then. Fitzthum says they've had interested parties want to buy the golf course property to keep as a golf course but also to redevelop the land into something else. He says he and the city council have no intention of that property becoming anything other than a golf course. Fitzthum calls it a "great amenity to our community and want to keep it as such". The property is being put out as a RFP so people can present ideas and concepts to the city. He says they can legally require the property to remain a golf course for the next 30 years as a condition of sale.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.