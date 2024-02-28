Sartell’s River Crossing Development Expected to Fill Up in 2024

Commercial growth in Sartell along the Highway 15 corridor continues. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum expects the River Crossing Development to fill up in 2024. He says they have 4 to 5 lots available in the development. Fitzthum says 3 of those vacancies are being planned out right now with at least 1 spot still available. He says that area will undergo quite a bit of change this summer with a minimum of 3 new tenants moving in. Current tenants include Chipotle, Starbucks, Mister Carwash and Aldi's.

The medical campus along Highway 15 south of River Crossing is also undergoing some change in 2024. Fitzthum says Inventure Properties has purchased and is clearing 24 acres of land and are getting it ready for development. Fitzthum explains it is realistic to expect close to $100 Million in development in that area in 2024-2025. He says Sartell is asking the legislature to help pay for the necessary infrastructure in that area to help spur growth.

Sartell is closing with the new owner on Pine Ridge Golf Course March 6. Fitzthum commented on the deal. Learn more here.

Sartell has launched its westside feasibility study. Learn more here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.