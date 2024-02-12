City Council To Vote On Amendments To Pine Ridge Golf Course Sale

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council will vote on some updates to the Pine Ridge Golf Course documents at Monday night's meeting before the sale closing takes place Tuesday. The council will vote on whether to approve:

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The first amendment to the purchase agreement which adjusts the original closing date from January 15 to Tuesday and provides an extension until March 12th in case more time would be needed, the Developmental Agreement which changes the dates Three Tees, LLC has to make renovations to the golf course, the Bill of Sale, the Assignment Agreement which will assign the lease to Three Tees, and the Warranty Deed which is updating the sale documents to the proper platted legal description.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The dates of the renovation needed to be changed because Boulder Ridge will still operate the golf course in 2024 and they did not want the renovations to start while they are operating the the facility. Three Tees will take ownership immediately after closing in February 2025 upon the termination of the assigned lease with Boulder Ridge.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

If the council would not approve all the amendments the sale would still go through, and it has already been approved, everything would revert back to the original purchase agreement approved on September 25, 2023, and signed on October 16th without these amendments.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans