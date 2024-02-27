Sartell To Close on Golf Course Sale On March 6th

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell will close on the sale of the Pine Ridge Golf Course on March 6th. The City Council approved the last two amendments to the sale documents at Monday night's meeting. At the February 12th meeting the board requested the dates for the renovations to the course be revised for the start date to be October 31st, 2024 through March 31st, 2026, but at February 26th’s meeting the dates were amended to March 31st, 2025, and the completion date to March 31st, 2026 to allow for a full year of operation by the current tenants without disruption of construction.

Exhibit G was also added to the amendments which clarifies the process for relief of partial restrictions if the owner wants to add a new principal use to the property other than the golf course as long as the primary use of the property remains a 9-hole, 36 par golf course. The council voted 3 to 1 to approve the amendments. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum voted against it saying he had some reservations about Exhibit G and the secondary use of the property. City Administrator Anna Gruber says the city is covered with the Exhibit G amendment:

"The primary purpose of this sale from day one has been we're going sell this property because the city is not going to be in golf course operations anymore nor do we have the funds to be able to make improvements to that property. We want it to maintain and stay as a golf course. That is the primary purpose and that is still being achieved with this."

Gruber says all the improvements would need to be completed to the golf course before anything else could be done with the property, and the sale has to be completed by March 12th.

