Two Big Lottery Prize Drawings this Weekend

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There are a couple of big lottery prizes on the line this weekend.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot for the Gopher 5 game has climbed to an estimated $1,830,000. The largest jackpot ever in the game's history is just over $2 million.

Gopher 5 is a Minnesota-only game. Tickets are $1 each. The next drawing is Friday at 6:17 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lotto America jackpot is at a record nearly $31 million.

Tickets for that game are also $1. It is played in 13 states including Minnesota. The next drawing is Saturday night at 10:00 p.m.