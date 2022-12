WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.

The road was snow and ice covered.

Jimale was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.