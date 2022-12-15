Winter Weather Advisory Replaces Winter Storm Warning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Storm Warning in much of central Minnesota and has replaced it with the Winter Weather Advisory.

The Advisory will be in place until 9:00 p.m. We could see up to an additional inch of snow Thursday evening.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota