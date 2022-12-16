Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested.

According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.

The FBI found Smith had access to fully automatic rifles, handguns, suppressors, body armor, and more.

He was arrested on Wednesday.