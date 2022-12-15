Rockville City Council Names Finalists for City Administrator

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city council has selected four finalists for their open city administrator position.

During Wednesday night's city council meeting the council narrowed down their list of seven potential candidates.

The finalists are Patricia Glover, Charles Jackson, Kyle Manley, and Willie Morales.

All finalists will be brought in on January 4th for a tour of the city, staff meet and great and final interviews.

Later that night, the council is expected to offer to the position to one of the four finalists.

The new hire will replace Martin Bode who resigned over the summer.