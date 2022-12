ST. CLOUD (WJON News ) -- St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency.

It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will be in effect for 72 hours unless it is rescinded earlier when all the roads are plowed.

This a reminder that parking restrictions will be enforced and the city will tow any illegally parked vehicles.

St. Cloud's Winter Parking Rules