Twins Winter Caravan To Visit St. Cloud With A Different Look This Year

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is coming to St. Cloud on January 22nd, but the event will not be held at the River's Edge Convention Center as in years past.

Instead, the 2025 St. Cloud Winter Caravan stop will take place at Kennedy School from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday the 22nd. This year's event is a private one and is not open to the public- only those attending and working at Kennedy will be able to attend.

Slated to be on hand for the event are radio broadcaster Cory Provus, former Twin Justin Morneau, mascot T.C. Bear and current Twins players Zebby Matthews and Austin Martin.

On the evening of the 22nd the Caravan will hold a public night stop in Fargo at the Sanctuary Events Center.

Dave Overlund Dave Overlund loading...

Elsewhere in the area, the Twins are stopping in Willmar for a private event with the Willmar Stingers baseball team on January 21st and will also visit Lake Mille Lacs for the 10th annual Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic on Saturday, February 1st to benefit the United Heroes League.

The Twins are slated to start Spring Training on Saturday, February 22nd against the Atlanta Braves. The regular-season opener is an early one, with the Twins visiting the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 27th.

The team's home opener at Target Field is scheduled for Thursday, April 3rd against the Houston Astros.

Twins baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.