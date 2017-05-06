Twins Win In Walk-Off Fashion Against Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS - After blowing a 3-1 lead in the top half of the 9th inning, the Minnesota Twins recovered and won with a walk-off home run.

With two out In the bottom of the 9th Joe Mauer stepped up to the plate and smashed his first career walk-off home run in his 14 year MLB career. Mauer finished the night with two hits and two RBI's

Twins starter Phil Hughes went 6 2/3 innings giving up one run on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Hughes left the game with the Twins up 2-1.

Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman knocked in the other two runs for the Twins.

Minnesota Closer Brandon Kintzle r picked up the win but was also charged with a blown save. Both were his firsts of the season.

With the win the Twins are 15-12 and currently in first place in the American League Central Division.